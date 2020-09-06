Lanlehin may dump ADC as new party excos emerge

The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2019 governorship election in Oyo State, Senator Olufemi Lanlehin may be set to dump the ADC for another political party.

This decision may be in yielding to a request by the dissolved executive committee led by Mr Ezekiel Adeniran asking Lanlehin to immediately begin the process of forging a partnership with any other political party.

The dissolved committee lamented that the ADC had become a “cash and carry, bread and butter platform whose love for filthy lucre had blinded some of its top shots to abandon principles and chase shadows.”

In a statement signed by Adeniran and four executive council members, the dissolved council particularly fingered the national executive committee of the party for collaborating with persons at helms of the state affairs to arbitrarily dissolve the Oyo state executive committee.

Part of the statement read, “As a party of principled men and women, committed to the welfare and socio-economic empowerment of our people, we feel it can only be right, to appeal to Senator Olufemi Lanlehin (SOLAN), our governorship candidate in the last polls, to forthwith, without much ado, begin the processes of forging partnership and negotiations with any other political party, other than this present “cash and carry”, “bread and butter” platform, whose love for filthy lucre, has blinded some of its top shots to abandon principles, and chase shadows.”

The dissolution of the Adeniran-led executive committee had been sanctioned by the National Executive Committee of the party with another caretaker committee led by Mr Adeoti Aderoju emerging at a mini-congress of the party held on Sunday.

At the mini-congress which had in attendance National Secretary of the ADC, Mr Said Abdullahi and National Coordinator Electoral matters/Liaison, Chief Anayo Arinze, the new leadership affirmed the party leadership of Chief Michael Koleosho, Chief Layiwola Lakojo and Senator Monsurat Sunmonu in the state.

The congress had hinged the dissolution on the vacancy created after the tenure of the Adeniran-led executive committee had elapsed.

In the communiqué issued at the end of the congress signed the state publicity secretary, Bimpe Adelowo, the ADC restated its commitment to the coalition government led by Governor Seyi Makinde.

Other executive council members who emerged alongside Aderoju are Timothy Adedeji as Deputy Chairman, Mr Sola Oluokun as Secretary, Mr Yinka Olana as Treasurer, Mrs Olabode Bilikisu as Women Leader and Mr Timothy Ige as Financial Secretary among others.

Parts of the communiqué read, “That as a result of the vacancy created by elapse of time with regards to the tenure of the State Executive Committee, the new caretaker committee is hereby appointed to manage the affairs of the party in the state pending the State Congress.

“That the Congress so affirm the appointment of the new caretaker committee as approved by the NEC of the party. That the executive committee led by Rev’d Ezekiel Adeniran in an acting capacity is hereby dissolved.

“That ADC in Oyo State is an indivisible political party and therefore reinstates its commitment to the coalition government led by Governor Seyi Makinde. The party affirms the leadership of Chief Michael Koleosho, Chief Layiwola Lakojo and Senator Monsurat Sumonu.”

