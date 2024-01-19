LandWey Investment Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading residential developers, has found itself navigating through a perfect storm of economic challenges marked by inflation, construction delays, and the meticulous handling of client refunds due to ridiculous construction inflation in Nigeria.

In the face of a turbulent economic landscape characterised by inflationary pressures, LandWey demonstrates unparalleled resilience, standing tall as a beacon of stability within the Nigerian real estate sector.

Challenges Faced

The company has openly acknowledged the impact of inflation on its operations, affecting construction costs and project timelines. Despite meticulous planning, unforeseen delays have emerged, creating challenges in meeting initial project completion estimates.

Transparent Communication

Acknowledging the complexities faced, LandWey has maintained a policy of transparent communication with its clients. In a recent statement, Olawale Ayilara, the Group CEO of LandWey, stated, “We understand the concerns our valued clients may have and the inconveniences, and we are committed to keeping them informed every step of the way. Transparent communication is paramount in fostering trust during challenging times.”

Client-Centric Approach

One notable aspect of LandWey’s response has been its client-centric focus. They halted their residential sale portfolio in May 2022, redirecting focus to ongoing construction. In cases where construction timelines were extended, the company proactively engaged with affected clients, outlining the reasons for the delays and offering solutions.

Refunds with Integrity:

Amidst the storm, LandWey has set a commendable standard for handling client refunds. The company recognises that construction delays may not align with the plans of all clients. As a result, it has initiated a streamlined process for refunds within a specific timeframe.

This step reflects LandWey’s unwavering commitment to prioritising client satisfaction, even amidst the adversities faced in the market.

Shaping the narrative:

Facing economic headwinds, LandWey has taken proactive steps to shape the narrative, ensuring that clients and the public are well-informed. By openly addressing challenges, presenting tangible solutions, and maintaining the trust it has built over the years.

Looking forward:

As LandWey continues its journey through this economic storm, the company remains optimistic about the future. With a commitment to resilience, transparency, and client satisfaction, LandWey stands firm, navigating challenges with the same dedication that has defined its reputation as a leading force in Nigeria’s real estate landscape.

In a final statement, Olawale Ayilara expressed gratitude for the understanding of LandWey’s clients, stating, “We appreciate the trust our clients have placed in us, and we are steadfast in our commitment to delivering exceptional value, even in challenging times.”

LandWey’s story of resilience serves as a testament to the company’s unwavering dedication to excellence, even in the face of the storm.

