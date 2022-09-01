Landover Aviation Business School graduate emerges 2022 IATA Best Performer in Nigeria

LANDOVER Aviation Business School (LABS) has again produced the Best Performer in Nigeria in the July 2022 Diet of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Foundation in Travel and Tourism Course.

According to the aviation school management, Mr. Eze Victor Ugorji who emerged the best performing graduate, with a distinction in the July 2022 IATA Course, was crowned IATA’s Overall Best Performer in Nigeria in a colourful ceremony at the LABS Training School in Lagos.

Ugorji’s emergence made him the 9th award winner produced by LABS since 2012, and the first male.

LABS had produced IATA Best Performers in Nigeria in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 as well as in 2019, 2020 and 2022, which the school said had distinguished the school as one of the best aviation training centres in West Africa.

Commenting on the feat, the Executive Director of Landover Company Limited, Mrs Aduke Atiba commended Ugorji for the outstanding performance even as she urged him to be relentless in knowledge development.

While emphasising right attitude, good character and continued exposure as catalysts to career and life success, Atiba applauded Ugorji’s background as an IT developer and an enthusiastic learner.

“As a leading training institution, Landover Aviation Business School has continued to train next generation of aviation managers and travel entrepreneurs. Our alumni occupy key positions in leading aviation organisations in Nigeria and across West Africa and we are particularly pleased that Mr. Ugorji has joined this pool of well-trained professionals. In addition to your academic excellence, I urge you to build a strong character and external network. Congratulations to you,” Mrs. Atiba added.

In the same vein, the Chief Instructor at LABS, Captain Adedayo Awobokun attributed the quality of instructors at the school to the excellent performance of the students of the School over the years.

His words: “The faculty of LABS comprises experienced and hands-on aviation professionals with the right blend of theoretical and practical knowledge base. The greatest joy for any teacher is when you see your student not just succeed but succeed well. Today, we celebrate Mr. Ugorji and the instructors at LABS.”

Reacting to his performance, Ugorji, thanked the Almighty God, his family and the instructors who have been there for him every step of the way,saying: “I served as a manager in my family business, and I always try to make room for personal development. It took a lot of effort and sacrifices with a lot of inconvenience, but I came out successful. I thank each and everyone of you for making it possible and for celebrating me today.”