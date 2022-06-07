Landlord’s son stabs tenant to death in Ibadan

A 29-year-old man, Ayodeji Oyeleye, who is also the son of a landlord in Atah Estate, Awotan, Ibadan, Oyo State stabbed a widowed tenant, Mrs Abidemi Adebola Johnson to death at about 11 pm on Wednesday.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the suspect, who was living with his parents in another house built by his father in Olomo area of Apete community had gone to the Awotan residence on Wednesday for an undisclosed reason.

Some residents who spoke as eyewitnesses said that they heard of a struggle going on in the residence where the deceased lived, which made them think that armed robbers were around.

They told the Nigerian Tribune that this made them put a call through police officers in Apete Division, while they were cautious in gaining entrance into the house.

When the policemen arrived and got in with some of the neighbours, they were said to have met the woman almost at the entrance door where she fell in a pool of blood.

Stab wounds were found on her neck and stomach, indicating that a knife was used on her.





By that time, the suspect had reportedly gone to hide in the ceiling of the house, before he was brought down by the police.

As he was being asked of the offence the woman committed to warrant her being killed, all the suspect could mutter was that they were just arguing and he got angry in the process.

But residents said that they suspected him of rape attempt which the deceased struggled against, prompting the fatal stabbing.

It was gathered that the woman was the only occupant of a room in the four-bedroom house which the landlord’s son came to sleep in that night despite not living there.

His father said to be the founder of a white garment church was said to have been shocked at his son’s act, saying that he was even in the church the same evening playing the keyboard.

Ayobami was said to be a musician who used to go to different churches to sing and play the keyboard for fees.

Nigerian Tribune further gathered that the remains of the deceased had been deposited in the morgue at State Hospital, Ibadan, while a family member said that they had been asked to go to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Iyaganku, Ibadan, where the case would be transferred to.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo State Command, SP Adewale Osifeso, said that investigation into the case had begun, while an update would be given later.