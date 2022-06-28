Landlord’s son allegedly kills woman during row over sanitation exercise in Anambra

A lady, Miss Mmesoma Ekpe, has taken to a video message to explain how her mother was allegedly killed by their landlord’s son last Saturday.

Miss Ekpe, an indigene of Enugwu-Ukwu community in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State said her mother, Mrs Uzoamaka Ekpe was beaten to death by the second son of their landlord at their residence, at 5A Ugochukwu lane, Nkpor, near Onitsha.

According to her, the incident happened last Saturday when the landlord’s son suddenly declared a sanitation exercise for all tenants living in the compound.

Ekpe said she wondered why sanitation will be declared when all the tenants pay monthly for the cleaning of the compound.

“It was at around 9 am that my younger sister went downstairs to go to her workplace, but she was stopped by the landlord’s second son, who asked her to go and clean the staircase.

“It was a surprise to us that the boy stopped my sister from leaving the compound when he was opening the gate for other people to go out to their businesses.

“My mother decided we should all stay at home until 10 am when the sanitation exercise will end. But after the exercise, I tried to go to the market, but the boy stopped me. He shut the gate against me, but when other people living in the compound wanted to leave, he opened it for them.

“My mother decided to intervene, insisting that he must open the gate as she does not know why all her children were being stopped from going out. It was then that the boy started beating my mother, and even kicked her in the chest and she fell.

“We rushed her to hospital, but they said the case was beyond them and referred us to Borommeo Hospital. It was there at Borommeo that my mother was declared dead.”

Miss Ekpe called for justice for her mother, while also asking concerned individuals to help them relocate to another residence, as the family does not feel safe any longer living in the house of the man whose son killed their mother.

“My mother, Mrs Uzoamaka Ekpe is from Ngodo Isuochi, Abia State, and married in Enugwu-Ukwu. She was a good woman, I don’t know why anyone would kill her. We want justice for my mother, she is the breadwinner of our family,” the lady lamented.

Nigerian Tribune had last Sunday reported that police in Anambra had arrested 30-year-old Ebube Oba in connection with the murder case.

The spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, told Nigerian Tribune that an investigation had commenced and that the culprit would be charged to court afterwards.