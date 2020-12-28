Landlords protest over compensation after demolition of houses for road expansion project in Bayelsa

Some landlords in Bayelsa Stte who are the owners of buildings demolished early this year to make way for the expansion of the ever busy Tombia-Etegwe roundabout in Yenagoa, have taken to the streets to protest the alleged nonpayment of their compensation.

The landlords claimed that they had waited for the state government to make the payment that was due in September 2020 but are yet to get the compensation.

Armed with placards with various inscriptions, the protesters appealed to the state governor, Senator Douye Diri, to fulfil his promise, saying many of them have been thrown out of business as a result of the demolition of their properties.

It could be recalled that the state government in May 2020 demolished what it called illegal structures around the Tombia-Etegwe-Imiringi roundabout as part of efforts to stamp out criminality and ease traffic.

The spokesperson for the landlords, Mr Kenebe Banabas, said the governor demonstrated that he was a caring leader when he appealed to them to be patient with him but that they have waited for too long and have lost their patience.

They said they had met with the commissioner of Lands and housing several times and had written to him but he had allegedly failed to pay them the compensation he promised.