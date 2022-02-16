Landlords cry out over Agbor-Alisimie road

THE people of Agbor Alisimie in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State have appealed to the state government for the construction of Obi road, which they said would end their sufferings occasioned by perennial flood and erosion.

The appeal came from the chairman of Obi Road Landlords Association, Mr Gabriel Ekwuazom, shortly after the state government approved the construction of Okobu Street in the locality alongside 19 others in some parts of the state .

The chairman commended the Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration for its urban renewal projects and wished the gesture be extended to the Obi Road, which is also known as Dein Motor Way because of its present state of threat to lives and economic activities.

“Two boys lost their lives on the road as a result of ravaging flood in the past rainy seasons, houses are under threat, the community stood still for hours without any movement for fear of being carried away by gully erosion.

“We have been crying over this important road and we believe that the governor will hear us at least, to save Alisimie community from the monster called erosion and flood,” Ekwuazom pleaded.

The landlord association chairman further noted the significant projects the state government and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) were executing at Agbor Technical College of which the Obi road and another, UBE road are key.

The commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, had earlier announced that the state executive council approved a number of roads for construction across the three senatorial districts in the state.

They include Justice Ada Onyetenu Street and Uche Anyahaebizi Street Asaba in Oshimili South Local government Area; Okuku Road, Kwale, Ndokwa West; Okobu Street Alisimie, Ika South Local Government Area; rehabilitation and asphalt overlay of Aladja/Ogbe-Ijoh road in Udu and construction of Aladja Ogbe-Ijoh Unity road in Udu and Warri South-West local government areas.

Others include construction of Chief James Ezechi Street, Okpai, Ndokwa road and Comrade Izeze Boulevard Road Oginibo, Ughelli South Local Government Area.

The construction of Ilabor Road in Igbodo, Ika North-East, Oko-Amakom/Oko-Obiokpu to link 2nd Niger Bridge service road in Oshimili South; four kilometres perimeter road at Asaba International Airport; Samuel Osika/Onojaife Streets, Mosogar, Ethiope West and Aboy Road, Bomadi in Bomadi council areas, among others.

Aniagwu explained that the construction of the perimeter road at the Asaba Airport was part of government’s responsibility in the airport concession agreement.