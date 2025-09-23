Landlords’ association makes fresh appointment in Nasarawa

The Association of Property Agents and Landlords has appointed Alhaji Nasiru Abdullahi, popularly known as Nasiru Soja, as the new Chairman of its Nasarawa West Zone.

The appointment, announced at the association’s leadership council meeting, marks another step in the group’s efforts to strengthen its organizational structure and improve representation across different regions of the country.

According to the association, Abdullahi’s emergence was based on his reputation as a dedicated grassroots mobilizer and his proven track record in community development. Leaders said they were confident he would deploy his experience and influence to advance the objectives of the association in Nasarawa West.

Alhaji Abdullahi, who is widely regarded as a bridge-builder, has for years been actively involved in initiatives that promote collaboration between landlords, property agents, and local authorities. His appointment, stakeholders said, reflects the association’s resolve to entrust leadership positions to individuals with both administrative acumen and community acceptance.

“Alhaji Nasiru Abdullahi is not only a respected leader within the property and landlord sector but also a grassroots influencer whose credibility cuts across Nasarawa West. We are confident that his tenure will further strengthen our association in the zone,” a statement from the national secretariat of the association noted.

The Association of Property Agents and Landlords has in recent years embarked on a strategic restructuring to ensure that all zones across Nigeria have active and effective leadership. The appointment of Abdullahi is seen as critical to achieving this, particularly in Nasarawa West, a zone that has witnessed rapid urbanization and increasing demand for housing and land management solutions.

Stakeholders say the new leadership is expected to play a vital role in addressing challenges such as property disputes, tenancy issues, and the need for fair regulations that protect both landlords and tenants.

Leaders of the association and community members have already begun to extend goodwill messages to the new chairman. They described his appointment as a welcome development that would unite members and drive reforms in the zone.

One of the senior members of the association, Mallam Ibrahim Danlami, said Abdullahi’s track record speaks for itself. “He has always shown commitment to the welfare of landlords and agents. With him as chairman, we expect more inclusiveness, stronger representation, and meaningful engagement with government and stakeholders,” he said.

In his acceptance remarks, Abdullahi pledged to work tirelessly in promoting the interests of the association and its members. He assured that under his leadership, landlords and property agents in Nasarawa West would witness improved coordination, conflict resolution mechanisms, and initiatives that would foster development in the real estate sector.

“I am deeply honoured by this appointment. My focus will be on unity, transparency, and progress. Together with my colleagues, we will ensure that our association remains a strong voice in protecting the rights of landlords and property agents while contributing to the development of Nasarawa State,” Abdullahi said.

With his appointment, stakeholders believe the association is better positioned to address pressing issues affecting landlords and tenants in the zone, while also contributing to broader conversations on housing and property management in Nigeria.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE