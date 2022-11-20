Landlord, friend killed over N20,000 payment in Delta, police arrest four suspects

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested four suspects for allegedly killing a landlord and his friend in Sapele over N20,000 work agreement.

The arrested suspects are Goodnews Abaje, 30; Obunwa Kasim, 25; Bright Osifo, 23 and the prime suspect, Francis Ogadinma alias ‘Gentle.’

According to Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, Mr Gentle confessed that he did a filling job for the deceased who refused to pay the agreed amount of N20,000.

He, therefore, invited his friends to teach the landlord a lesson for reneging on their agreement by invading his house and forcing him to transfer N36,000 to their account.

The statement read thus: “Following report received by the DPO Sapele Division from a distress caller (name withheld) that on 16/11/2022 at about 0900hours, he discovered that his landlord named Uguru Dominic ‘m’ aged 29yrs and his male friend name and address not known were found dead in the bathroom, suspected to have been murdered by unknown persons, and that the suspect made away with the victim’s Toyota Corolla car with Reg no. ABJ 271 white in colour, the DPO detailed detectives to unravel the mystery behind the deaths.

“Consequently, the team swung into action, and embarked on an intelligence-led investigation which led to the arrest of one Ogadinma Francis A.K.A “Gentle”, aged 27yrs and the deceased Vehicle recovered from him.

“Suspect confessed that he did a filling job for the deceased and after working for him, he refused to pay him the agreed amount.

“The suspect also stated that he conspired with his friends to commit the crime.

“Acting on his confession, the three accomplices namely, Goodnews Abaje ‘m’ age 30yrs, Obunwa Kasim ‘m’ age 25yrs and Bright Osifo ‘m’ age 23yrs were arrested.

“They stated that the initial plan was to rob the victim, they tied them up till about 4:30a.m and then forced him to transfer the sum of thirty-six thousand naira (N36,000) to one of the suspects account.

“They further stated that they decided to kill both of them because they felt the victims recognized them and will report them to the Police.

“The Commissioner of Police Delta State, CP Ari Muhammed Ali FCIA, PSC+ has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal investigation department for further investigation.”