Landgrabbing: Abuja market union battles FCTA

THE Kugbo international market, Abuja, has written to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammad Musa Bello, to stop Abuja Investment Company Limited, from embarking on any enforcement over land grabbing within the vicinity of the market.

President of United Kugbo Market Traders Association for Building Materials, comprising Timber, Furniture, Mechanic and Cement, Prince Emeka Egwuekwe, told newsmen in Abuja that a court of competent jurisdiction had already ruled in their favour.

Egwuekwe said the market union also has all the necessary papers, already approved by the FCT Administration (FCTA).

He said: “We’re aware of a statement jointly made by Abuja Investment Company Limited and MESOTHO Group Limited, which in our view and under whatever guise, contravened the FCT administration’s stance on land grabbing.

“In the said statement, the two organisations’ representatives who spoke during a media tour of the disputed Kugbo International Market, made spurious ownership claim to the Kugbo commercial layout which was lawfully allocated to members of Mararaba building material market; the Kubgo Market Traders Association for Timber, Furniture, Mechanic and Cement by the FCDA.

“Ordinarily, we would not have bothered joining issues in a matter that the Abuja High Court ruled in our favour in 2017, but because Abuja Investment Company Limited and MESOTHO Group Limited threw caution to the wind by engaging in a media gimmicks aimed at hoodwinking prospective subscribers.

“While we urge the general public to be wary of their investment decisions as the Kugbo International Market is in dispute, we wish to remind the Minister of the FCT that having applied for the Kugbo commercial layout and got the approval of the FCDA and allocation in 2003, in 2017 when we applied for revalidation of the same layout, it was the FCT’s Minister, Musa Bello that approved and granted the revalidation.

“For the avoidance of doubt, it is on record that neither did MESOTHO that happened to be our developer until we parted ways after irreconcilable differences nor the FCT administration had challenged the judgment of the High Court which ruled in our favour and the judgment was never set aside until the renewed attempt to grab the Kugbo commercial layout in 2020, with the backing of the FCT police command.”

“It is also noteworthy that in December 12, 2021 and January 13, 2022, our members, took steps to caution the general public on the disputed Kugbo International market during an SOS procession, where we called on the FCT

Minister to dissuade Abuja Investment Company Limited and its co-travellers to vacate the Kubgo commercial layout.”

ment was never set aside until the renewed attempt to grab the Kugbo commercial layout in 2020, with the backing of the FCT police command.

“It is also noteworthy that in December 12, 2021 and January 13, 2022, our members, took steps to caution the general public on the disputed Kugbo International market during an SOS procession, where we called on the FCT

Minister to dissuade Abuja Investment Company Limited and its co-travellers to vacate the Kubgo commercial layout.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE