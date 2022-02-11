Land recertification: Gombe committee verifies 741 state land titleholders

A total of 741 beneficiaries of the GDP 16 land allocation in Gombe State have been verified by the committee saddled with the mandate to verify and recertify land titles within some designated government Development areas in the state.

The disclosure was made by the Chairman of the Committee who is also the Special Adviser on Project Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation to the State Governor, Professor Namala A. Keftin while briefing Journalists on the committee’s activities.

He said that 8GDPs with 3,711 projected allocations have been successfully audited and expected for verification and recertification by the committee.

Namala Keftin also explained that the exercise was informed by the Inuwa Yahaya-led to desire to transform the state to enviable heights in terms of infrastructural development.

It is for this reason that he further explained that the Gombe Special Capital Zone Development Project was created to provide legacy Projects for the people of the state.

The Chairman noted that violation and abuse of land policies predate the present administration as previous governments lacked the political will to implement recommendations of various committees set up to address the perennial problems.

Namala Keftin also said that the failure of the past administration to squarely address these issues has led to the degeneration of land matters such as blockage of access roads, violation of building rules, distortions in the approved layouts among other negative activities that became an impediment to a planned, well developed functional Capital city.

While commending the doggedness of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for taking up to correct the wrongs of the Professor Keptin also appealed to those affected to cooperate with the committee whose objective is to protect the peoples’ interest for better and efficient land management.

The Chairman however used the opportunity to inform the public that they only entertain state allocated titles and not customary or titles issued by Local Governments, as well as land in legal disputes.

