Land owners at Odo-Ona Kekere appeal to Makinde over invasion by miscreants

LAND owners at Odo-Ona Kekere, opposite Planks market in Oluyole Local Government Area of Oyo State on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway have appealed to the state governor, Mr Seyi Makinde and the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Survey to save them from miscreants hellbent on forceful takeover of their properties.

They made the appeal to the governor during an interview with the Nigerian Tribune, calling on him to urgently come to their aid.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that some miscreants have been terrorising the area in the last six years, threatening to take over landed properties in the area.

Most of the land owners lamented their ordeals in the hands of the miscreants, who had become notorious for wielding dangerous weapons anytime they visit the area.

One of the land owners who gave his name as Victor Oyewole of Sub-division, Plot 2, Link Reservation Onireke GRA, Ibadan, said he bought a landed property to establish a feed mill factory on September 16, 2015 from one Mr and Mrs Akinwumi Bankole Oshinowo.

He said he bought the land legitimately, having been sold by the Aladorin famly of Oke-Kudeti to Mrs Cecilia Adenike Osinowo vide a deed of conveyance on November 11, 1977 and registered as 19/19/2216 before he finally purchased it on September 16, 2015.

He lamented that the miscreants had continuously disturbed the pace of work on the site, as they vandalise equipment and carted away valuable items worth several millions of naira, including building materials like cement, among others.

He said most of them do wield dangerous weapons and attack artisans working on sites in the area anytime they come visiting.

Oyewole said on one occasion on his land, the miscreants had interrupted ongoing work and, on reporting to the police, one of the perpetrators was arrested and charged to court.

He, however, lamented that in the course of the case, one of the lawyers defending the miscreants produced a letter from Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) dated November 1, 2016, claiming that the defendant was mentally ill, hence the case was terminated and no payment was made for the damage.

“I’am now appealing to Governor Makinde to use his good offices and rescue me from these people so as to make my intention of establishing a feed mill come to reality,” Oyewole pleaded.

Some other land owners who spoke to the Nigerian Tribune lamented their experience in the hands of the miscreants and called on the governor to intervene.

