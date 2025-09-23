Land grabbing: Ogun govt files charges against two traditional rulers, others

The Ogun State Government has filed charges against the Onijoko of Ijoko Oba Fatai Matanmi and the Olu of Orile Igbon, Oba Yusuf Olasunkanmi and other persons over allegations of land grabbing across the state.

The State Government filed charges of forceful takeover of land and forcible entry of land contrary to law against Oba Matanmi, who was accused of selling a parcel of land in 1976 for 22,000 to one Madam Irokosu, now late.

According to a statement signed by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Oluwasina Ogungbade, SAN, said that the late Madam Irokosu, in her lifetime, fenced the land, and that the deceased sold the land in 2016 to the complainant who immediately took possession, after which Madam Irokosu died.

The statement reads, “Following her demise, Oba Matanmi began to harass the complainant, claiming that late Madam Irokosu owed him a balance of 28,000. Although this claim was bogus, the complainant paid 5,000,000 to Oba Matanmi to let peace reign. Notwithstanding, Oba Matami continued to harass the complainant, leading to the charges filed in HCT/84R/2025 The State v. Oba Fatai Matanmi.”

The Commissioner also stated that the State filed HCT/77R/2025 against Oba Olasunkanmi over an allegation of securing entry into a land by violence in Igbesa area of the state.

The monarch was said to have been using intermediaries, unlawfully appropriated land belonging to the complainant and many other persons.

He said, “Using cover of a judgment obtained against third parties, Oba Olasunkanmi commissioned the attachment of land and enforcement of the judgment in areas more than one kilometre away from the judgment land.

‘Oba Olasunkanmi chased away the legitimate occupants of the land. Oba Olasunkanmi will be arraigned on Thursday, 25 September 2025.

Further, the State has also filed charges against two persons Chief Lekan Agbogun and Chief Akinbowale Beckley who sold a complainant’s property in Mosafejo area of Abeokuta, without authority. These persons connived and sold a third party’s property to a buyer overseas, notwithstanding that they had no title claim or documents to the land and despite the presence of the complainant’s existing building on the land.

While these defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty, the State has filed these charges as a further demonstration of the State’s commitment to tackle land grabbing and criminal dealings regarding land.

The State Government assures the public that no matter the personalities involved, where the facts warrant and it is in the public interest to do so, the State will resist and redress all land grabbing actions that come to its notice.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE