The Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct and Public Petitions has scheduled an on-the-spot oversight visit to Apunren-Ijebu in Ijebu North East Local Government Area of Ogun State on Monday.

The visit followed a petition presented by Senator Gbenga Daniel, representing Ogun East, on efforts to resolve the decades-long land dispute between the Apunren-Ijebu communities in Ogun State and the Nigerian Army.

The visit is aimed at establishing the extent of alleged Nigerian Army encroachment on the communities’ ancestral lands and examining claims of ongoing land acquisition and military incursions.

The Committee said the decision followed an investigative hearing on April 23, 2026, where representatives of the affected communities and the Nigerian Army presented their positions.

Daniel had earlier brought the matter before the Senate after visiting the affected communities and hearing allegations of demolitions and military encroachment.

He then visited the Chief of Army Staff to facilitate an amicable resolution of the matter. The Senate subsequently referred the petition to the Committee for investigation.

The Apunren-Ijebu dispute reportedly dates back to the 1970s and involves claims over land around the Sappers Barracks area. Community representatives have alleged that military activities have affected homes, farms and other community facilities, while the Army’s position is expected to form part of the Committee’s assessment.

The November 23 field visit is expected to provide the Senate with first-hand evidence to guide its recommendations and efforts towards a lasting resolution.