Land dispute: Kebbi govt threatens legal action against Malami

Kebbi State government has warned the African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate in the state, Abubakar Malami, to stop what it alleged is a campaign of calumny against the state government and Governor Nasir Idris.

Commissioner for Information and Culture, Alhaji Yakubu Ahmed, stated this at a press conference at the Government House, in Birnin Kebbi. He exonerated the government from the demolition of a plot of land on the bypass road, allegedly belonging to an associate of Malami, as claimed by the opposition ADC.

He said the government neither owned the disputed land nor authorised anyone to demolish it, adding that the owner of the land, Alhaji Ummaru Gulumbe, had explained his side of the story regarding the dispute.

The commissioner wondered why the ADC governorship candidate and his party had dragged the government into the land dispute, and gone as far as claiming that their office complex was the property demolished by the government.

The government demanded that the former minister and his party retract what it described as false allegations and apologise or face legal action.

Yakubu accused Malami of using every opportunity to portray the Kebbi government in a bad light in a desperate bid to win the hearts of voters in the state.

“Let us make it clear to the former minister and his party that they must retract their false claims regarding the demolition of the land and their obnoxious statements against the government or face legal action,” he said.

The commissioner cautioned Malami’s kinsman, Wambam Koko, to desist from making unprovoked verbal attacks against Governor Idris.