Soji Ajibola

Oyo State High Court has ordered service of a writ of summon on the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sola Oketunji and other defendants in a land dispute filed by the Christ Apostolic Church, Olugbode Odo-Ona in Ido local government area

Other defendants include Alhaja Olamiposi Yekini and Alhaji Ali.

Justice Muhideen Lagunju on Tuesday granted the plea as sought by the plaintiff while the case has been adjourned for hearing at a later date.

The prayer as granted by the court is to give the defendants the opportunity for fair representation and hearing.

The plaintiff had in a suit no 1/5/10/2022 prayed the court for an order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendants whether by themselves or their agents, servants or privies and/or any of them whatsoever be restrained from further acts of trespass on the said piece of land.

It is also claiming the sum of N100m to be paid jointly and severally as damages for trespass allegedly committed by the defendants jointly severally on the said piece of land situated, lying and being at Akinigan village near ABA Alamu village in Ido local government area of Oyo state.

The prayers also include the declaration that the claimants are entitled to the statutory Right of Occupancy of the piece or parcel of land by Deed of Conveyance dated 21st September 1977, registered as No 32 at page 32 in volume 2181 of lands registry in the office at Ibadan and clearly demarcated on claimants dispute plan.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE