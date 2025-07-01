Land administration: CSO lauds Wike’s performance in FCT

The Centre for Democratic Integrity and Leadership (CDIL) has praised the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for his performance and cleared him of any wrongdoing in the administration of land in Abuja.

Responding to a recent media campaign alleging that Wike corruptly allocated thousands of hectares of land to his son, Joaquin Wike, the CSO described the allegations on Tuesday as “politically charged” and “highly irresponsible,” lacking both context and credibility.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, CDIL representative Kelvin Kuhwa stated that Wike has demonstrated “extraordinary leadership and administrative rigor” since assuming office, transforming the FCT’s infrastructure and land management.

Kuhwa highlighted Wike’s achievements, including the renovation of the International Conference Centre, the delivery of intra-city rail and bus terminals, and the resurfacing of internal roads.

The group emphasized that land administration in the FCT is now under renewed scrutiny, with dormant allocations and illegal land grabs being revoked and reallocated to individuals and entities that would utilize the land productively.

Regarding the allegations against Wike, CDIL noted that there is no law prohibiting the allocation of land to a legitimate company based on who its directors are. The organization stressed that proper procedures were followed in the allocation of land to Joaq Farms and Estates Ltd, a company associated with Wike’s son.

The CSO believes that the smear campaign against the minister is driven by entrenched interests that have lost access to the previous regime’s favoritism and are now resisting the minister’s reforms.

Kuhwa said Wike’s outstanding performance is already being perceived as a threat by individuals opposed to President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

He stated, “Since assuming office, Mr. Wike has shown extraordinary leadership and administrative rigor. From neglected roads and decaying infrastructure to bureaucratic indifference and fiscal leakage, the FCT was a textbook case of government dysfunction. But under Wike’s stewardship, the nation’s capital has witnessed a rapid, visible, and measurable reversal of these trends.

“He has revived the long-abandoned renovation of the International Conference Centre—now renamed the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Conference Centre—and transformed it into a world-class diplomatic hub. For years, the ICC stood in embarrassing decline, yet within months, it was not only fully rehabilitated but also re-equipped to host high-level international summits. This alone is a legacy-defining achievement.

“In transportation, Wike has successfully delivered intra-city rail and bus terminals—a bold step in addressing urban congestion, reducing informal motor park chaos, and enhancing commuter safety. Today, thousands of residents benefit from orderly, efficient transport hubs that were previously unimaginable in the FCT.

“Additionally, dozens of internal roads have been resurfaced, expanded, or completed, particularly in fast-growing but previously underserved areas like Lokogoma, Galadimawa, Jahi, and Karmo. These communities had long been excluded from the federal development map until Wike insisted on inclusive urban renewal. Roads in Guzape and the Asokoro Extension, once impassable, now attract investors and residents due to the deliberate planning and engineering discipline introduced under his watch.

“It is within this same reformist framework that land administration has come under renewed scrutiny. Before Mr. Wike’s appointment, dormant allocations and illegal land grabs were rampant in Abuja. In line with his vow to sanitize the system, the minister began revoking undeveloped allocations and reallocating them—legally—to those willing to utilize the land productively.

“That some allocations were made to corporate entities—such as Joaq Farms and Estates Ltd—is neither criminal nor irregular. Joaq Farms is a registered business. Under existing laws, there is no prohibition against allocating land to a legitimate company based on the identities of its directors, provided proper procedures are followed—which, based on all available evidence, they were.”

CDIL urged Nigerians to reject toxic and misleading reporting and expressed strong support for Wike, citing his proven record of rebuilding the capital and enforcing meaningful development standards.