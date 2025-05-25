Lamido throws more light on alleged political rift with late Abubakar Rimi

Former Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has shed more light on his complex political relationship with the late Abubakar Rimi, a fellow founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In an excerpt from his autobiography, Being True to Myself, launched on 13 May, Lamido, a former Foreign Affairs Minister, explained their relationship in his book.

He also blamed political opponents for exacerbating their conflict, stating: “Our opponents are inciting you against me.” The candid conversation helped rebuild their relationship, and Lamido said they “became very good friends like never before.”

However, he described their relationship as “strictly political,” adding that he maintained a professional distance despite their shared history in the party.

He stated, “Many thought I was not on good terms with him. He was my political associate only. I refused to allow the relationship to grow beyond that.”

It will be recalled that the two clashed significantly during Lamido’s tenure as Foreign Affairs Minister under President Olusegun Obasanjo.

During that time, the late Rimi tried to persuade Lamido to abandon Obasanjo’s camp and support his own presidential ambitions.

Lamido recalled telling him, “Fine, if you are deeply interested in contesting the election, I don’t think I can convince you to abandon it.”

He therefore emphasised his position by pointing to the political context, noting that Obasanjo’s candidacy had strong backing from influential retired military officers, including General Ibrahim Babangida.

“If you were to consider the PDP as a commercial company, how much would the value of our joint shares be—just the two of us?” he asked.

He also highlighted that the PDP was a broad coalition of former NPN members, progressives, and retired officers supporting Obasanjo’s bid.

However, when Rimi accused him of being weak and loyal to Obasanjo, Lamido responded, “If you are provoking me so that we could fall apart, I shall not allow that to happen… Since I want to remain in the position I hold, I cannot support you.” The disagreement caused a strain between them.

Lamido pointed out that tensions worsened when Rimi campaigned against him during his bid for governor of Jigawa State, urging voters not to support him. Lamido said, “He could not stop them from electing me.” Lamido won the election, strengthening his position.

Two months later, Lamido surprised Rimi with an unannounced visit. With some of Rimi’s supporters present, Lamido insisted on a private talk and expressed his desire to mend their differences.

He said, “Sir, it is a shame that we are not on good terms… By God, we must make up, whether you like it or not. I am fed up with this act of shame! We are growing older, and our children observe what we do.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE