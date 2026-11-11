Lamido denies backing Tinubu for 2027, dismisses Shettima’s claim

Former Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has dismissed claims by Vice-President Kashim Shettima that he has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

Lamido, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), described the claim as political blackmail, insisting that he remains a committed member of the opposition party and will support its candidates in the 2027 general elections.

The former governor stated his position in a statement published on his official Facebook account, titled: “A Loyalist of Mine Wrote This in My Defence!!”.

The statement, authored by Auwal Muhammed, was in response to a video circulating on social media in which Shettima reportedly claimed that Lamido was supporting the APC and Tinubu’s second-term ambition.

It described the Vice-President’s alleged remarks as an attempt to exploit Lamido’s political reputation to promote the ruling party’s electoral interests.

The statement said the mention of Lamido’s name by Shettima reflected what it described as an attempt by the APC administration to use political rhetoric to win the confidence of voters.

It argued that Lamido’s political history and longstanding loyalty to the PDP made the alleged claim unacceptable, describing it as an attempt to undermine his reputation as a consistent politician.

“If Vice-President Kashim Shettima had been conversant with Lamido’s political dossier, he would not have made such accusations,” the statement said.

It further maintained that political consistency remained a non-negotiable principle for the former governor, who, it said, had never abandoned his political party.

The statement also dismissed any suggestion that Lamido was politically aligned with the APC or any other party, declaring that he remained firmly in the PDP.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Sule Lamido is not in any political alliance with another party. He is PDP, remains in PDP and will campaign for the success of the PDP from top to bottom,” it stated.