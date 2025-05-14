Former Minister of Transportation and ex-governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, has said that he and former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido, would not have tolerated the current political happenings in Nigeria if they were still in office as governors.

Amaechi made the remark on Tuesday in Abuja during the public presentation of Lamido’s autobiography titled Being True to Myself.

While reflecting on their past roles as governors, Amaechi recalled their bold approach to governance and how their political alliance was once driven by a shared desire for accountability and change.

Addressing Lamido directly at the event, he said, “I asked you (Lamido) this morning, what is going on currently in the country, in Nigerian politics — would it have happened when we were governors? You said no. And the answer is no.”

Amaechi emphasised that they (he and Lamido) would have confronted the current administration led by President Bola Tinubu on political happenings in Nigeria if they still held office as governors.

According to him, their commitment to challenging the status quo and pushing for reforms was what defined their leadership era.

“We would have confronted the government, confronted the president. That’s how radical you were. That’s how our Governors Forum operated. That’s how determined we were to change things,” Amaechi said.

