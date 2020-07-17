Lalong’s Chief-of-Staff, Donjur recovers from COVID-19

It was an overwhelming feeling of joy at Plateau State Government House on Friday when news flittered in that the Chief of Staff to Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, Mr Noel Donjur who was infected with COVID-19 has recovered from the virus.

When Tribune Online visited the Government House today, his staffs, in particular, were jubilating and thanking God for his recovery while social media was flooded with congratulatory messages on his recovery.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Ninkong Lar who confirmed his recovery said that fresh results from tests conducted on the Chief of Staff confirmed him to be negative to the virus.

He said “We thank God for the Chief of Staff to the Governor. He has recovered from COVID-19 infection. Our new test shows that he has tested negative to the virus. So, we will soon tell the people about the new status of the Chief of Staff because that was also done when he first tested positive for COVID-19”

It would be recalled that the State Commissioner of Information, Mr Daniel Majang three weeks ago through a press statement disclosed that the Chief of staff had tested positive of COVID-19 while the state government directed all members of the State Executive Council to proceed on 14 days of self-isolation.

All the members of the State Executive Council and Permanent Secretaries including the governor and members of his family were subjected to COVID-19 test but they all tested negative to the pandemic.

Also, Tribune Online gathered that the state Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Mr Abe Aku who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 before that of the Chief of Staff is responding to treatments.

