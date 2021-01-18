Lalong seeks synergy, collaboration among northern governors to tackle insurgency

The Chairman, Northern Governors Forum (NGF), Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has stated that it will be difficult to tackle insurgency in the north if there’s no synergy and collaboration among the governors in the region.

Governor Lalong who stated this when the Secretaries to the Government of 19 Northern states visited him at Little Ray Field Government House in Jos said working together will give faster and better result than expected.

Lalong said: “As governors of the region, we are well aware of the challenges we faced relating to security, economy, education, health, agriculture, employment and infrastructure among others. While we individually address these challenges within our various states, we also realise that working together will give us faster and better results. If we do not work in synergy and collaboration with one another, it will be difficult to tackle issues of insecurity which manifest in insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, violent clashes and attacks of innocent persons.”

On the fortunes of the New Nigerian newspapers, the governor disclosed that the Federal Government has finally approved the payment of all outstanding salaries of all the workers, adding that this will enable a final decision to be taken on the future of one of the oldest newspapers in the country.

Governor Lalong appreciated the support of the secretaries to the various Northern states for their service and sacrifices to the growth of the region, adding that the forum was looking forward to the outcome of the meeting which will form its agenda for the next meeting scheduled for the first quarter of this year.

The Secretary to the Government of Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Abbas Lawal who led the delegation said they were in the state for a meeting to review some of the pending issues of the Northern Governors Forum including reports that have been pending for many years.

According to him, the secretaries who are meeting at the instance of the governors will during the meeting look at reports on security, economic development, education, health, investment, youth employment and others which are critical to the progress of the region.

He said the issue of a commercial bank with controlling shares from the region which has been on table for a long time despite financial commitments by some member-states needs to be resolved as soon as possible to ginger economic revival of the region.

He commended Governor Lalong for his proactive leadership style which has focused on key issues bothering the region.

