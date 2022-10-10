Lalong orders security agencies to confront gunmen terrorising parts of Plateau

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong has ordered security agencies to immediately confront attackers threatening the lives of people in villages around Bokkos Local Government Area.

The governor, in a statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham described the recent spate of attacks on some villages, leading to the loss of lives, as unacceptable and directed that the attackers must be fished out and not allowed to go unpunished.

On Saturday, gunmen attacked Kuliyas Village in Butura, Bokkos, killing 4 people, including the village head.

This comes after other reported isolated killings in the villages of Follo, Karara, Bokkos, and Mangor, as well as the kidnapping of some students at All Nation’s Academy who were eventually rescued by security forces.

The Governor commended security forces whose combined efforts, together with vigilant and hunter groups, ensured the rescue of 10 people kidnapped by bandits in Bashar, Wase Local Government.

According to him, the prompt action of the police, Operation Safe Haven, and community watch groups who gave the hoodlums a hot chase led to the apprehension of the kidnapped and the recovery of the stolen items.

He said that the level of criminality must be addressed holistically by the security agencies in collaboration with the traditional and community leaders by leveraging the structures of community policing and vigilante groups.

Governor Lalong warned the criminals that his administration would not allow criminals to return the days of darkness to the state under any guise.

He sympathised with the families of the victims and assured them that those behind the attacks would be made to pay for their actions.

He also called for vigilance among the citizens and the timely passage of intelligence and information to security agencies to proactively prevent such attacks.

