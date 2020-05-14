Lalong orders probe into killing of UNIJOS student, detains officer involved

Piqued by the gruesome killing of 300 level student of the University of Jos, Rinji Bala by security operatives, Governor Simon Bako Lalong has directed that thorough investigation should be carried to unravel the circumstance surrounding the killing of the young man, just as the Operation Safe Haven has arrested and detained the security man that pulled the trigger.

The 300 level student of the University of Jos was shot on Tuesday in Jos at the headquarters of sector 1 Command of the Operation Safe Haven along by one of the security men at the sentry post.

Governor Simon Bako Lalong in a statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs Dr Makut Machan expressed shock and sadness over the death of Mr Rinji Peter Bala, who was said to have been shot by security personnel along Zaria Road, Jos on Tuesday.

The governor strongly condemned the incident and consequently directed that thorough investigation be carried out to unravel the circumstances surrounding the killing of the young man and assured that those found culpable will face the law of the land.

He appealed for calmness and commiserated with the family of the late Rinji Bala and implored the citizens of the state to continue to observe the lockdown directives put in place towards curbing COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Operation Safe Haven in a statement signed by its Media Officer Major Ibrahim Shittu has arrested its personnel involved in the incident and detained him accordingly.

It pointed out that a thorough investigation is ongoing to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident adding that Operation Safe Haven has visited the parents of the deceased to commiserate with them.

The member representing Langtang North and South in the House of Representatives, Hon. Beni Lar has condemned the killing of Rinji adding that the latest incident has added to the number of many reported cases of extrajudicial killing of armless indigenes of Plateau State by the military.

Hon. Lar, therefore, demanded that the incident should be properly investigated by the military high command and culprits involved in the killing be identified while justice should be allowed to take its full course.

