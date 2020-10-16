Lalong lauds Runsewe on innovation

IMPRESSED with the doggedness, organisation, perseverance and innovations brought to bear on Nigeria’s cultural economy despite the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Simon Bako Lalong of Plateau State has described the Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Chief Segun Runsewe as the authentic cultural ambassador of Nigeria.

Lalong explained that Chief Runsewe’s innovative spirit and determination placed culture in the front burner of national discourse, ensuring that NAFEST, Nigeria’s cultural festival holds despite the pandemic.

“I can’t but salute the courage and perseverance of the DG of NCAC and President, World Craft Council, Africa Region and everyone for trying to help us to activate the new normal as the pandemic will be with us for a while, the governor stated

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the stakeholders meeting on Nafest 2020 slated for Jos from November 21 to 28, Governor Lalong noted that Plateau State has put in place necessary machinery to ensure NAFEST 2020 will be more than successful.

“We shall leave no stone unturned to guarantee the safety of the delegates and visitors, most importantly, at the end, share our dream of friendship, partnership and national unity with participants willing ambassadors of Plateau tourism and hospitality.” Governor Lalong explained.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Plateau State Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Hospitality, Mrs Martha Joseph Azi, Governor Lalong explained that the state hosted NAFEST 24 years ago, adding that the 2020 edition will help birth and show case the rich cultural heritage of the people and the giant stride of his administration to ensure the peaceful co-existence the Plateau people and the enthronement of enabling environment for cultural tourism businesses to thrive.

“We are aware that hosting events such as NAFEST can bring about improvement in the socio-economic engagement of our people, boost cultural tourism the main component of our God given endowment” she added.

While urging participants to adhere strictly to the covid 19 protocols, Governor Lalong reiterated that Plateau State government will ensure that Nafest 2020 celebrations in Jos will comply with all directives and advise the Presidential Task force on COVID-19 and that of NCDC to guide the spread of the covid 19.

“We shall deploy all relevant health services providers with adequate health information to guide participants and visitors and the emplacement of necessary measures to ensure total compliance.”

The theme for the 33rd edition of NAFEST, Jos 2020 is ‘Post-COVID-19 and cultural dynamism.

Meanwhile, thre states;Anambra, Kwara and Taraba hae indicated interest to host 2022 edition while Ekiti State is confirmed for 2021 edition.

