Lalong inaugurates 40-man APC presidential campaign flag-off local committee

Chairman, All Progressive Congress Presidential Campaign Council, who is also the Governor of Plateau State, Governor Simon Lalong, has inaugurated a 40-man Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the flag-off of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential Campaigns scheduled to hold in Jos, the Plateau State capital, next week, with the Deputy Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Idris Wase, as the LOC chairman.

The governor equally warned that the party will not tolerate a “rice and beans” pattern of voting in the forthcoming election and added that loyalty to the party must not be circumvented for any perverse reason.

“Just as I have earlier warned the party, we will not tolerate the kind of voting some people call ‘rice and beans,’ that is, voting for different parties in the same election and yet calling themselves APC members. It must be APC from top to bottom, otherwise I will put sand in the rice and beans,” he threatened.

He pointed out that APC remains a force to be reckoned with in Plateau State, adding that the APC-led government at the top has done much for Plateau State, coupled with achievements on the ground by the state government.

His words: “I was at the installation and coronation of a traditional ruler in Mangu local government on Saturday but could not feel the presence of the PDP, where as the local government is claimed to be the party stronghold. It was APC all through, so there was nothing like the Labour Party or any other on the plateau apart from the PDP.”

In his remarks during the inauguration, the governor said Plateau State is not new to hosting this kind of event and indeed has a very excellent record of hosting presidential campaigns and party primaries that produced presidents of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and other eminent leaders.





According to him, the flag-off of the APC Presidential Campaign is under his watch as the Director General of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Council, and he added that it is a great privilege and a golden opportunity for them to demonstrate that Plateau is a dominant force in APC and will set the pace towards the victory of their Presidential Candidate and others.

“You have therefore been drafted into this local organizing committee to ensure that the groundwork is laid for the successful hosting of this very important event. Your selection is based on your capacity, loyalty, track record of service to the party, and commitment to the success of the Rescue Administration.”

Lalong further stressed, “I have no doubt that you are going to put in your best to ensure that we show the APC that the choice of Plateau State as the flag-off venue and the appointment of the governor as DG of the Presidential Campaign Council is not a mistake.” Bear in mind the fact that other states had lobbied to host this flag-off, but the responsibility was eventually given to us because of our love for the party and track record. God willing, the victory of the APC to retain power will be sealed during the flag-off.

The Governor charged the committee members to do everything possible to ensure that they have a very colorful, safe, secure, and memorable flag off, adding that they should make sure that the event is organized without any hitches and mobilize supporters from all 17 local governments to welcome their guests with the highest form of hospitality, culture, and other attractions.

The chairman of the local organizing committee and the deputy speaker of the federal House of Representatives, Idris Wase, in his remarks, promised to hit the ground running immediately with the view to organizing a befitting APC presidential campaign kickoff in the state.

The committee’s terms of reference include: planning, organizing, and executing a successful APC presidential campaign; ensuring the safety and successful stay of President Muhammadu Buhari; presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima; members of the Federal Executive Council; visiting governors; members of the National Assembly; members of the Presidential Campaign Council; all other dignitaries; and any other arrangements that would lead to a successful, hitch-free, and seamless campaign flagging off in Jos.