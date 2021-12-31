Lalong, Dadu’ut mourn first class traditional ruler, Mishkaham Mwagavul, Da Nelson Bakfur

Governor Simon Bako Lalong has expressed deep sadness over the death of a first-class traditional ruler in Plateau State, the Mishkaham Mwagavul, Da Nelson Bakfur who joined his ancestors on Tuesday 28th December 2021

Even as the Senator representing Plateau South, Senator Nora Dadu’it described the late monarch as a quintessential royal father who lived his life for the growth of his community as well as Plateau in general.

The Governor in a statement signed by his Director of Media, Dr Makut Simon Macham said the governor during a visit to the family of the monarch in Kerang, Mangu Local Government, said he received the news of the passing of the royal father with shock and grief as the deceased was a peacemaker and a rallying point for not only the Mwagavul nation but the entire State.

The Governor said “Da Nelson Bakfur did a lot to promote peaceful coexistence and development in his domain since assuming office as Mishkaham Mwaghavul in 1999.

“As the Chairman of the Mangu Traditional Council, he was very instrumental to the substantial peace recorded in the Local Government as well as the confidence-building that grew among various ethnic groups in the Area. This facilitated the resolution of any disputes which prevented escalation”.

He also paid tribute to the late royal father for his passion for the economic emancipation of his people as well as paying special attention to educational development. He said the Royal Father also motivated the people to participate in agriculture and produce food for the State and nation at large.

Responding, Da Philemon Mutang, District Head of Kerang said the visit of the Governor to the family is consoling and reassuring which further demonstrates the good relationship that existed between the Governor and the late Royal Father.

In the same vein, the Senator representing Plateau South, Professor Nora Lami Dadu’ut described the late Traditional ruler as a quintessential royal father who lived his life for the growth of his community as well as Plateau in general.

“As a traditional ruler, his community and people enjoyed peace, as there was no crisis whatsoever in the town and there were visible socio-economic and infrastructural developments during his reign,” she said.

She said the late traditional ruler was an iconic traditional ruler who lived for his people, adding that he strived to see to the socio-economic development of Mwaghavul land and its environs.

The senator said that the late Mishakagham Mwaghavul had many great visions for the development of his people and most of these were fulfilled in his lifetime.

