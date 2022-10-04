Lalong celebrates state APC chairman on 60th birthday, vows never to betray Plateau people

The Governor of Plateau State, Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong, has stated that he has not and will never betray Plateau State or its people for any reason and debunked the notion that he has betrayed the church.

According to a statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary of the All Progressive Congress, Mr Slyvanus Namang, the governor stated this during the Thanksgiving service to mark the 60th birthday of the State APC Chairman, Hon. Rufus Bature, at Cocin Church Kufen in the Barin Ladi local government area of the state.

Governor Lalong said he loves the state and is passionate about its people’s survival and progress.

Governor Lalong pointed out how he and the celebrant, Hon. Rufus Bature, were persecuted for standing strong in defence of the interests of the state when they rejected the imposition of the state of emergency on the state and the illegal impeachment of the state Governor.

Governor Lalong revealed that a book is being written where he will tell the secrets behind the state of emergency and the illegal impeachment which he refused to carry out as the Speaker of the House of Assembly and advised the Church not to allow anyone to deceive them that he betrayed them.

On Rufus Bature, he said while they served in the Plateau State House Assembly with him as the Majority Leader and Rufus as the Minority Leader, he saw in him the spirit of Plateau State.

He said he was always not talking about his tribe or party but how to uplift Plateau State, adding that they suffered together with the APC Chairman as all of them who were detained collectively vowed to work for the interest of the state even if it meant dying in the process.





He regretted that six of the lawmakers had lost their lives and that God had made him Governor and he was paying for the educational pursuit of their children, which he promised to do so until such a time he could not afford to continue.

Governor Lalong charged Berom people to follow in the footsteps of the APC Chairman as he remained daring in the face of all odds.

In an emotion-laden voice, praised Governor Simon Lalong for making him who he is, saying that he made him Secretary to the Government of the State, SGS, a position no person of Berom extraction had ever occupied in the history of the state.

He said he has no regret for what he did in 2015 as he stood with Governor Lalong and God has made him who he is today and expressed gratitude to the governor for his development strides in Beromland and the appointment of many of their sons and daughters into government at the local, state and national levels.

The Guest Preacher, Rev. Professor Gyang Pam, Provost of Gindiri Theological Seminary, who is a childhood friend of the APC Chairman, praised him for living a selfless life.

The state CAN Chairman, Rev. Father Polycarp Lubo, cautioned Plateau people against divisive politics, which has stalled the socio-economic growth of the state.

He said the state has lost a lot economically due to our indifference towards things that will bring growth.