Lalong calls for holistic approach to tame attacks on correctional centres by bandits

Worried by the rampant cases of attacks on correctional centres in Nigeria by bandits, Governor Simon Lalong has advocated for a holistic approach in bringing such attacks and jailbreak to an end to guarantee the safety of inmates, correctional officers, and the larger society from criminals who choose to attack the very essence of Nigeria’s legal system by disrupting law and order.

It would be recalled that some gunmen on Sunday attacked Medium Security Custodial Centre Jos with the aim to set free the inmates but were repelled by the combined team of Police, DSS and men of NSCDC.

The Governor in a statement signed by his Director of Press Affairs, Makut Simon Macham, directed security agencies to immediately boost the security around all custodial facilities in the state and assured that the state government will work with the federal government in every way possible to ensure that all correctional facilities in the state are protected from such attacks.

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong, also condemn in strong terms the attack on the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Jos which took place on Sunday when gunmen reportedly stormed the facility in large numbers with sophisticated weapons.

He commended the officers and men of the Jos Custodial Centre who rose to the occasion to thwart the plans of the criminals whose mission was to facilitate the escape of inmates and also cause destruction to the facility.

Lalong also praised the quick reaction of other security agencies including the Police, Operation Safe Haven, DSS, NSCDC and Operation Rainbow who responded swiftly to the situation and took charge of the general area leading to the entrapment of the assailants as well as the arrest of fleeing inmates.

Governor asked the citizens of the state to remain calm and go about their legitimate duties with utmost vigilance by reporting any suspicious activity to security agencies for prompt and decisive action.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers…

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Lalong calls for holistic approach to tame attacks on correctional centres by bandits. Lalong calls for holistic approach to tame attacks on correctional centres by bandits.