Lalong as DG Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign will bridge religious gaps ― APC professionals

All Progressives Congress (APC) Professionals Council, a group within the ruling party, has hailed the choice of Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong as Director General for Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Organisation, saying his choice for the office would bridge the religious gaps and lead the ruling to victory in 2023.

Director-General of the Council, Dr Samuel Oluseyi Bamigbade, lauded the appointment on Sunday in a statement made available to newsmen, describing it as a great blessing to the party, even as he stressed that Governor Lalong

would bridge the religious gaps and lead APC to victory.

According to him, Governor Lalong is a detribalised, resourceful, ingenious and practical politician, adding the Plateau State governor is an adept listener and a leader with the knack for getting results where others cannot succeed.

Bamigbade argued that the choice of Lalong for the position had shown that APC was fully prepared for the 2023 General Elections.

“We in APC Professionals Council hail the choice of Governor Lalong as the DG. He is the most competent and fit to lead the campaign of the APC presidential candidate.

He, therefore, congratulated the governor on the new appointment as the Director-General of the Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s Presidential Campaign, saying it was a well-deserved one as, according to him, “Lalong has over the years proven beyond reasonable doubts that he is a unifier, a strategist, a mobiliser, a team-player, and a leader par excellence.

It would be recalled that a few days ago, Governor Lalong was unveiled to President Muhammadu Buhari in Presidential Villa by the trio of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Kashim Shetima, and Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, the APC national chairman, respectively.

