SENIOR Special Assistant on Special Duties to Osun State governor, Aare Oladipupo Laleye, has urged young people to embrace digital skills as a pathway to economic independence and sustainable livelihoods.

Laleye said the growing opportunities in the digital economy had made it imperative for youths to acquire relevant skills, develop entrepreneurial abilities and position themselves to benefit from emerging sources of income.

He spoke at the Forex Expo Osun 2026, held in Osogbo, where he encouraged participants to take advantage of opportunities offered by technology-driven businesses, particularly in the evolving financial markets.

Drawing from his personal experiences, the governor’s aide identified perseverance, determination and consistency as critical ingredients for success, stressing that young entrepreneurs must be prepared to overcome challenges rather than abandon their ambitions when confronted with difficulties.

He urged participants to remain focused on their goals, invest in self-development and approach entrepreneurship with discipline, patience and a willingness to learn.

The expo’s convener and Chief Executive Officer of Easy Pips Global Enterprise, Ayeni Oluwafemi, said the 2026 edition was the third in the series, adding that participation had increased with each successive edition.

Oluwafemi explained that the initiative was designed to expose young people in the state to practical knowledge and mentorship from experienced professionals, particularly in forex trading, digital entrepreneurship and emerging opportunities in the financial markets.

He said the platform was also intended to bridge the knowledge gap between young people and practitioners in the digital financial sector, while creating opportunities for participants to build valuable connections and explore potential career and business pathways.

Participants had the opportunity to interact with professionals, exchange ideas and explore ways of translating digital knowledge into productive economic ventures.