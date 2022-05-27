Lai Mohammed’s son, Folajimi, loses bid to return to Lagos Assembly

A member representing Ikeja Constituency 1 at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Folajimi Mohammed has lost his bid to return to the assembly for the third term.

Mohammed, a two term member of the Lagos State House of Assembly is one of the sons of Nigeria’s Minister for Information and Culture.

Mohammed was defeated at the primaries held on Friday by a former Legislative Leader of Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area, Hon Seyi Lawal.

Lawal polled 15 delegates votes to defeat Folajimi who recorded nine votes.

