The Former Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has expressed sadness over the death of His Royal Majesty, Elerin of Erin Ile, Oba AbdulGaniyu Ajibola Olusokun II, a First Class Monarch in Kwara.

It is with profound sadness that I learned of the passing of His Royal Majesty, Elerin of Erin Ile, Oba AbdulGaniyu Ajibola Olusokun II, a First Class Monarch in Kwara State.

According to the ex-minister, his reign, marked by 41 years of dedicated service, leaves an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of all who had the privilege of knowing him.

“Oba AbdulGaniyu Ajibola Olusokun II was not only an upright and principled leader but also a beacon of compassion and wisdom. His unwavering commitment to his people and his community will forever be remembered.

“Let me express my condolences to the people of Erin Ile, Kwara State, and Nigeria over this monumental loss, and may we find solace in the enduring legacy of Oba AbdulGaniyu Ajibola Olusokun II.

“He lived a fulfilled life of service to God and humanity and may his spirit of compassion and wisdom continue to guide all of us.

“I prayed God to grant him eternal rest and also give the people Erin Ile the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss”, Lai Mohammed said in a statement he personally signed.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE