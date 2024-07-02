Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said his administration will sustain deep mutually beneficial transformative relationships with financial institutions, particularly the First Bank of Nigeria, to meet the needs and yearnings of the citizens of the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu gave the pledge on Tuesday during a courtesy visit by the Executive and Management of First Bank of Nigeria Limited, led by its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr. Olusegun Alebiosu, at Lagos House, Marina.

The governor, while giving the pledge, noted that the relationship with Lagos State, being the nation’s commercial, economic, and financial nerve centre, was created with banks to enhance and improve the quality of life for Lagos residents, as well as improve the socio-economic situation in the country.

“Part of the consequence of our position in Lagos State is that we are home to many people. And since we are the commercial, economic, and financial nerve centre of our country, there will always be a need for the Lagos State Government to be pulled here and there by different stakeholders.

“We have a special space for First Bank because we have identified relationships that have been mutually beneficial.

“We have had banking relationships over the years, and both the state government and your institution have seen value created. We have seen extreme economic movement.

“We are building deep, mutually beneficial, transformative relationships. We will continue to nurture the relationship.

“We will continue to give it its rightful place, and we will continue to ensure that, as fair as we can be, First Bank truly receives a decent amount of our business.

“We have enjoyed a very cordial and forward-looking relationship with First Bank, and we believe that during your (Alebiosu) tenure, the relationship will be further enhanced and improved upon,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

The governor, therefore, congratulated Alebiosu on his new appointment as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of First Bank, charging him to create value for various shareholders of the bank.

Speaking earlier, Alebiosu said First Bank of Nigeria Limited was ready to partner with the Lagos State Government on infrastructural development.

He said the bank looked forward to the framework that the state government would set up on power infrastructure considered important, realising that “what happens in Lagos is what everybody in Nigeria copies.”

“Power infrastructure is important, and we know what happens in Lagos is what everybody in Nigeria copies. So, we look forward to the framework that the Lagos State Government will set up.

“We are sure that there are so many people in Lagos who want to provide power. Even if Lagos is not setting up anyone on its own, we are sure that there are many private investors that will set up massive power projects that will fit into Lagos, and the cost of production will drop.

“We believe that with that, there would be more employment, tax revenue, and many other things. We believe that not only Lagos State but the entire Nigeria will benefit from those projects.

“There are many special projects the Lagos State Government is doing, and First Bank will continue to support the Lagos State Government to develop the projects,” Alebiosu assured.

