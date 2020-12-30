Lagos’ll always prioritize needs of Persons Living with Disability, Sanwo-Olu assures

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday assured that the state government will always prioritize the needs of Persons Living with Disability (PLWD), disclosing that the Disability Trust Fund had, to this end, been reactivated in the state.

Sanwo-Olu made the disclosure during an interactive session with people living with disability at the State House, Marina, Lagos, where they were presented with a number of assisted devices such as wheelchairs, white canes, crutches, walking sticks, among others.

According to the governor, who expressed appreciation to the people for all their suggestions, which he said had the state government, the budget for Disability Trust Fund running to the tune of N500million had just been passed by the State House of Assembly.

This was just as he assured that the state government would also effect the appointment of the Senior Special Adviser (SSA) on Disability Affairs as requested for, “to relate with you better and we can jaw jaw.”

“I deliberately asked them to bring you here to have a good time. I want to thank you for all the suggestions. Listening to you this afternoon has enriched us.

“The budget to the effect of the Disability Trust Fund has just been passed by the House to the tune of five hundred million naira. We will also do the appointment of the S.S.A. on Disability Affairs which you requested for, to relate with you better and we can jaw jaw,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

Some of the representatives of the persons with disabilities, who spoke at the event, appealed to the governor to look into the employment challenges facing them.

They also complained about non-acceptability at the local government level, stating that they were being treated like beggars.

A representative of Nigerian Association of the Blind, Lagos chapter, Mr. Babatunde Mohammed, urged the state government to address clustering of students at the schools of disability.

He suggested separating individual disabled persons from others, adding that that would ensure an effective learning environment.

Olajumoke Otitoju from Iyaniwura Foundation said there were no enough schools and caregivers for the disabled, pointing out that intellectual disability should be properly handled at the early stage of their lives in order to minimize their disabilities.

Also speaking, Adisa Oyedele condemned the attitude of some the local government chairmen for abandoning them, positing that the disability law was not made functional at the local level.

