Lagos`govt pays N15bn to 6,024 retirees, smashes pension backlog — HoS

The Lagos State Government has paid over N15.1 billion in pension entitlements to 6,024 retirees across various arms of the state’s public service between May 2024 and April 2025.

Additionally, the state government revealed that it invested more than N1.5 billion in training, welfare, and development programs for its employees over the past year, demonstrating its continued commitment to enhancing the capacity of the state’s public service workforce.

The State Head of Service (HOS), Mr. Bode Agoro, disclosed this on Wednesday during the presentation of the scorecard of the Lagos State Public Service/Public Service Office (PSO), held to commemorate six years in office of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. The event took place at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja.

Agoro described the pension entitlements payment as a “monumental achievement” under the THEMES+ Agenda, highlighting the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration’s commitment to fostering a fair and inclusive society by prioritizing the welfare of pensioners.

According to him, the accrued pension rights were disbursed through multiple Retirement Bond Certificate Presentation Ceremonies held in 2024. He stated that N3.1 billion was paid to 1,013 retirees during the 103rd ceremony; N4 billion to 1,455 retirees during the 104th; and N4.5 billion to 2,000 retirees in the 105th edition.

Agoro noted that these events also featured Governor Sanwo-Olu’s pledge to adopt a “Pay-As-You-Go” model to eliminate pension backlogs. He further pointed out that the state government had, cumulatively, from the beginning of the current administration in May 2019 to December 2024, released N70.2 billion in pension payments to 20,956 retirees, spanning the main civil service, local governments, SUBEB, TESCOM, and other government parastatals.

He also highlighted that the Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC) has been proactive in updating retirees’ records and ensuring a smooth transition from active service to retirement. Sensitization programs were held across all five divisions of the state in October and December 2024 to guide public servants on documentation requirements and ensure alignment with Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs).

Speaking on training, welfare, and development programs for the state’s employees — on which more than N1.5 billion had been invested over the past year — Agoro stated that the investments covered multiple areas.

He listed these to include skills acquisition programs, capacity-building retreats, industrial training placements, and post-service welfare schemes for retirees, among others.

According to him, 258 retirees benefited from skills acquisition training in areas such as fish farming, soap production, and natural fruit processing. The Directorate of Public Service Standard and Performance processed 133 approvals for postgraduate research across MDAs, while over 1,657 students were placed in MDAs for the State’s Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES).

The HOS added that the state government also hosted several strategic conferences and retreats for civil service officers, including the 2025 Southwest Strategic Meeting of Heads of Service and a retreat for HR Directors focused on leadership development. He pointed out that this strategic investment reflects the Governor Sanwo-Olu administration’s commitment to repositioning the public service for optimal performance and innovation, in alignment with the THEMES+ development agenda.

“This strategic investment reflects our administration’s commitment to repositioning the Public Service for optimal performance and innovation,” he said.

Agoro posited that these initiatives have not only strengthened capacity but also promoted innovation and professionalism across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), ensuring that the State Public Service remains one of the most efficient in the country.

In a related development, the HOS said the Staff Housing and Loans Board disbursed over N1.56 billion in loans during the same period. He stated that this includes N999.85 million in housing loans to 1,480 beneficiaries and N565.48 million for vehicle refurbishment to 1,669 beneficiaries from various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

The HOS further disclosed that the board had, as part of the state’s sustainability push, commenced a pilot program for digital loan processing, in line with global best practices for reducing paper usage and enhancing operational efficiency.

He reiterated that these achievements reflect Governor Sanwo-Olu’s resolve to build a public service that is not only responsive and efficient but also compassionate and forward-looking.

