Lagos youths hold rally for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu

Youths in Lagos State, on Saturday, held a solidarity rally in support of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and the re-election bid of state Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in the forthcoming elections.

The rally, tagged ‘Lagos Youths Walk’, which was organised by the son of the former Lagos State governor, Seyi Tinubu, commenced from Maryland on Mobolaji Bank Anthony way and to Police College, Ikeja, Lagos.

The walk featured youths from different strata of the state carrying the All Progressives Congress (APC) insignia including brooms, hats, flags and banners with different inscriptions to promote their preferred candidates.

Commending Lagos youths for the solidarity walk, state chapter of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), described the exercise as a clear demonstration of the preference of the youths in the state.

Spokesman of the party, Hon Seye Oladejo, said the walk underscores a clear understanding of the manifesto of the presidential candidate of the party by the youths as well as a vote of confidence in the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

He said: “The Lagos State chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC, acknowledges and hails youths in Lagos state for their massive turnout at the rally in support of our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shetima and our governorship candidate, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his running mate, Obafemi Hamzat towards the forthcoming elections.

“The success of the rally is a clear statement and demonstration of the preference of our teeming youths as regards the choices before them.

“It underscores a clear understanding of the manifesto of our presidential candidate which is essentially a commitment to youth development, empowerment and a guarantee of a bright future under a progressive government.

“The support for Sanwo-Olu /Hamzat is a vote of confidence in a promising second term as a result of a highly successful first term of office.

“It’s noteworthy that the youths mobilized human and material resources towards the success of the rally to harness their collective strength towards a great cause.

“We also equally appreciate the state Chairman of the party, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi and the contributions of the womenfolk, artisans, market men and women and other stakeholders towards our common lofty goals. We urge all and sundry to remain undaunted as we count down to elections that all permutations point to our victory.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Lagos youths hold rally for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu