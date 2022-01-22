Lagos, Yobe, Benue get new commissioners of police

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, on Friday approved new Commissioners of Police (CPs) for three state police commands.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday night by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Frank MBA, a Commissioner of Police, CP.

According to the statement, the new CPs are CP Alabi Abiodun Sylvester for Lagos State,CP Haruna Gabriel Garba and CP Tajudeen Akinwale Abass to Yobe and Benue State Commands respectively.

The statement added that the IGP charged the newly posted officers to ensure they consolidate and improve on the gains of their predecessors, particularly in the areas of crime-fighting and public safety.

He further charged the officers “to ensure their leadership roles in their new areas of assignment upholds policing virtues of professionalism, respect for rule of law and citizens’ rights”

It further added that the IGP enjoined citizens to render support and cooperation to the new Police helmsmen to enable them effectively deliver on their mandate.