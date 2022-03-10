Lagos withdraws membership of NURTW, transfers park management to govt

The Lagos State council of the National Union of the Road Transport Workers (NURTW), on Thursday, announced the withdrawal of its membership and operation from the national body of the union.

It also asked the state government to take over the management of all garages or motor parks in the state with immediate effect until further notice.

The union said it had communicated its decision to the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the state Ministry of Transportation and other relevant agencies.

This came amidst the lingering crisis of confidence between the state chairman of the union, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya (MC Oluomo) and the national secretariat of the union, which had earlier issued the former a query for alleged anti-union activities.

The crisis came to a head on Thursday with a confirmation by the national secretariat that Akinsanya had been suspended indefinitely.

In a statement which he signed on behalf of the entire members of the union in the state, Akinsanya said the decision of the state council to withdraw its membership of the union was in the interest of peace in the state.

Akinsanya’s statement reads in part: “There have been some crisis in our umbrella body, the National Union of the Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

“All attempts to have an amicable resolution have failed. In fact, we have protested to the Lagos State government about the state of affairs in our union.

“Being law-abiding and responsible citizens, we have decided to explore all avenues for peace in the interest of all. We will not support any action that can threaten the peace that we cherish so much in Lagos State.

“Therefore, I, Comrade Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, on behalf of the State Administrative Council (SAC), State Executive Council (SEC) members and the entire union’s rank and file members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Lagos State Council, with over 200 branches and zones hereby resolve to immediately withdraw our membership and operation from the national body of the NURTW for peace to reign in Lagos State.

“It is important to state that our action is in line with Section 40 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) which provides that ‘every person shall be entitled to assemble freely and associate with other persons, and in particular he may form or belong to any political party, trade union or any association for the protection of his or her interests’. This means that every person shall be entitled to join an association and exit freely without molestation.

“In view of this and the crisis at hand, the Lagos State government is hereby invited to consider its white paper on transport union activities, 2004 Section 5C, which states that the government should take over the management of any garage or motor park where there is a crisis until such is resolved by the consultative committee.

“We hereby call on the Lagos State government to take over the running of the affairs of the union with the constitution of a park management committee for motor garages and parks in the state, thereby ensuring peace and tranquillity, pending the determination of the matter in the interest of the good people of Lagos State.”

