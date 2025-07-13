Lagos West Diocese empowers 126 women with Creative Arts training

THE Anglican Diocese of Lagos West, in collaboration with Terra Academy for the Arts (TAFTA), has launched a skills development program designed to equip young women with expertise in the arts, business management, and content development.

Supported by the Mastercard Foundation, the initiative seeks to empower participants with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in the digital economy while fostering entrepreneurship.

The training, held at the Caroline Adebiyi Women Development Centre in Ipaja, Lagos, attracted dozens of young women enrolled in courses covering scriptwriting, animation, and creative entrepreneurship.

In her keynote address, Dr (Mrs) Lydia Odedeji, president of the Diocesan Women’s Organisation and wife of the Bishop, stressed the importance of equipping women with valuable skills to strengthen both their households and communities.

“This is not just about skill acquisition; we are nurturing these young women to become innovators and leaders in various fields of human endeavour,” she said.

“At this critical moment, our nation needs women who can shine as beacons of light in substance and character.”

Participants, drawn from across the diocese, expressed enthusiasm for the opportunity to hone their creative talents.

Esther Omoregje, a recent Law graduate, said the program laid a solid foundation for her career. “The scriptwriting training was particularly valuable,” she noted.

Another attendee, Oluwatishe Osinaike, shared her excitement: “This initiative has helped me leverage valuable knowledge to refine my creative writing skills and explore new opportunities.”

TAFTA, an academy dedicated to equipping youth with practical skills for Nigeria’s growing creative industry, highlighted the program’s broader impact.

“Over the past three years, we’ve trained more than 42,000 women across Nigeria,” said Chinelo Isagbah, TAFTA’s Director of Programs. “Beyond training, we assist them in business registration and accessing loan facilities to kickstart their ventures.”

For the Anglican Diocese of Lagos West, the initiative aligns with its mission to empower young women as not only homemakers but spiritual nurturers and agents of positive impact.