Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) has taken a significant step towards preserving and encouraging the use of the Yoruba language.

The university has integrated the Yoruba language into its General Nigeria Studies (GNS) curriculum, as mandated by a law enacted by the Lagos State Government on August 8, 2018.

This law requires the inclusion of Yoruba in the GNS programme of all tertiary institutions owned by the Lagos State Government.

“It is a compulsory course for both 100- and 200-level students, and they must pass it before they graduate.

“Immediately after we transmuted into a university, the senate of the institution approved the teaching of Yoruba at the GNS level in 2022, and we started teaching in February during the 2022–2023 session.

“For now, our university is the only institution that is teaching Yoruba for one whole session in the state,” she said.

Lafiaji-Okuneye added that the 100-level students at the university had been taught, examined, and graded on the course.

“Lecturers teaching Yoruba Language created innovative ways to teach their students to capture their interest.

“In the last admissions process, we had to move some candidates interested in studying English to Yoruba because of the population.

“The idea of making Yoruba language compulsory is because we want our students to know more about the culture.

“I urge parents and schools to adopt our language, which can help us become game changers in preserving the language among children and students,” she said.





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Those accusing labour of being sold out illiterate — NLC President

Following the subsidy removal saga, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Comrade Joe Ajaero has…

Atiku seeks Supreme Court’s nod to file fresh evidence against Tinubu

In his efforts to establish allegations of forgery and lying on oath against President Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in…

Tinubu’s certificate: See what technology has done to us!

Some of the questions are being asked on the controversy surrounding the President Tinubu’s certificate saga. They wonder why…

AY keeps mum on Basketmouth’s apology

The last may not have been heard about the feud between comedian, Ayo Makun, known as…

VIDEO: Kess’ wife accused me of having affair with him — Phyna

The winner of Big Brother Naija Level Up, Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has revealed that her…

Peseiro invites Osimhen, Chukwueze, Iheanacho, 22 others for Saudi, Mozambique friendlies

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, has invited Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze and Kelechi Iheanacho of AC Milan of Italy and…