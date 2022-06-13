Lagos transport ministry exonerates staffer accused of illegal activities by RRS operatives

THE Lagos State Ministry of Transportation has said that one of its officers, Mr Nuhman Edu, was not involved in unlicensed enforcement activities and was wrongly paraded as a suspect.

According to a statement released by the ministry, and signed by the commissioner, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, the officer, an Assistant Director, Transport Operations, was wrongly paraded as collaborating with suspected agents to carry out unauthorised enforcement, but has been cleared after probes that were conducted proved him innocent of the allegation.

It was gathered that Mr Edu “had received a notice that some members of staff of the ministry had been arrested for carrying out unauthorised enforcement by the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) and due to his responsibility as the secretary in charge of enforcement-related issues of the ministry, he was invited to identify the suspects, of which he acted in good faith with the concurrence of his immediate director, to understand the situation on ground and report same back to the ministry for further directives.”

The statement said Edu, on arrival at the RRS office, having seen the suspects, informed the RRS that they were not part of the disbanded ad hoc staff of the Removal of Abandoned Vehicle Committee (RAVC), which he perceived they were.

“He was further informed to write a statement to this effect, which he obliged, after which the RRS officer in charge assumed that he is an accomplice in the extortion of the public.

“To the ministry’s dismay, Mr Edu’s photograph was taken and used to defame him all over the social media, damaging his repute as a very loyal and hardworking staff of the ministry.





“The ministry has, therefore, condemned in totality the untold publicity given to the anomaly, hence the need for this clarification.

“To put the record straight, Mr Edu was not involved in any illegal operation, as he is a very hardworking, loyal and dedicated civil servant.

“The ministry is, hereby, urging members of the public to disregard the misleading allegation as the said person is not only a decorated and outstanding officer, but one without any blemish in his record of over two decades in the service,” the statement read.