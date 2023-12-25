The traditional ruler of the Otumara community and its environs, High Chief Kehinde Kalejaiye, has distributed bags of rice, vegetable oil, and live chickens to residents in his community to mark the essence of the birth of Jesus Christ.

According to Kalejaye, the distribution of 450 chickens and other items is to ensure that the people of the community have a wonderful Christmas celebration devoid of lack.

Speaking with journalists during the distribution, he said, “This has been an annual event. It is aimed at relieving the people of my community of the harsh economic burden and stress of purchasing these essential items, whose prices are unbearable for the common man.

In the spirit of Christmas, we must reflect on the teachings of Jesus Christ. I urge the people to be tolerant of one another and be their brother’s keepers.

This is no time for tribalism or religious bigotry. We must stay as one to be able to confront our common enemies so that Lagos State and Nigeria may survive.

I urge us all to make this Christmas a celebration of love, tolerance, hope, and prayers for our country and its leaders.

I congratulate Christians in Nigeria and urge that we continue to emulate the virtues and teachings of Jesus Christ.”

Meanwhile, some of the beneficiaries of the benevolence have expressed gratitude to the traditional ruler for his kind gesture.

Ayomide from the New Sute Otumara Community: We extend our utmost gratitude to High Chief Kehinde Kalejaiye for his benevolent gesture. His generosity in providing 450 chickens and bags of rice to members of our community signifies an unwavering commitment to our well-being.”

Madam Sakirat Kadara: “I am sincerely grateful to High Chief Kehinde Kalejaiye for his thoughtful gesture of providing chicken and rice. His generosity has touched the hearts of many, including mine, and exemplifies his dedication to our community’s prosperity.”

Mr Bobby from Iya Agan: “High Chief Kehinde Kalejaiye’s generosity in providing chicken and rice has made a significant impact on our community. We deeply appreciate his continuous support and kindness towards us.”

Madam Funke from Brickfield: “The yearly festive gift of chicken and rice from High Chief Kehinde Kalejaiye is a testament to his unwavering commitment to our community’s well-being. We are immensely thankful for his generosity and kindness.”

