Lagos Trade Fair: Nigeria needs to do more to attract more private capital ― LCCI President

The President, Lagos Chambers of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mrs Toki Mabogunje has said that Nigeria needs to do a lot more to attract more private capital into the Nigerian economy.

Toki made this known during the opening ceremony of its annual Lagos International Trade Fair entitled: Connecting Businesses, Creating Value, held yesterday in Lagos.

She explained that there is need for the country to get its economic and investment policies right, as well as making the institutions investment-friendly.

Mabogunje further explained that structural, institutional, and regulatory policies impeding private sector development should be addressed.

“As a country, we need to do a lot more to attract more private capital into the Nigerian economy.

“We need to fix the structural, institutional, policy and regulatory issues impeding private sector development.

“In this connection, our economic and investment policies must be right, and our institutions must be investment-friendly.

“We believe the various initiatives in the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) will accelerate the pace of economic recovery and put businesses on the path of sustainable growth.

While speaking to the theme of the event, The President noted that the generic theme.

underscores the importance of relationships and networking among businesses for the purpose of wealth creation.

She added that the theme also underlines the value of interactions between producers and service providers and the end-users. This is a cardinal objective of the Trade Fair.

Toki reiterated the commitment of the Chambers to programmed, advocacy activities and capacity development is geared towards the realization of economic aspirations.

The President also recognized the imperative of non-oil sector development and the need to add value to our primary products in order to improve earnings for both the public and private sectors of the Nigerian economy.

