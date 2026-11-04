Lagos tops 2026 state fiscal performance ranking as Enugu records 126% IGR growth

Lagos State has emerged as Nigeria’s best-performing state in fiscal management in 2026, while Enugu recorded a 125.91 per cent increase in internally generated revenue (IGR), according to the 11th edition of BudgIT’s State of States Report.

The report, themed, “From Allocation to Impact: Rethinking State Spending Priorities,” assessed the 2025 fiscal performance of 35 states, examining their revenue generation capacity, expenditure efficiency, fiscal sustainability, debt management and investments in critical development sectors.

Rivers State was excluded from the assessment because it had yet to publish its audited financial statements and budget implementation reports following the declaration of a state of emergency in 2025.

Lagos secured the first position nationally, supported by its diversified revenue base and IGR of N1.71tn, representing a 35.67 per cent increase from N1.26tn recorded in 2024.

Enugu emerged as the second-highest performer in IGR growth, with collections rising by 125.91 per cent from N180.5bn to N407.76bn.

Oyo and Gombe also recorded significant IGR increases of 112.79 per cent and 111.28 per cent, respectively, while Abia and Akwa Ibom posted growth rates of 64.48 per cent and 45.11 per cent.

Kebbi emerged as the fifth-best-performing state in the overall fiscal ranking, following a 59.54 per cent increase in total revenue to N228bn.

However, BudgIT cautioned that increased revenue generation does not necessarily translate into improved public service delivery, noting that the quality of government expenditure and its developmental impact remain critical measures of fiscal performance.

At the lower end of the ranking, Yobe placed 25th, followed by Ekiti at 26th, Sokoto at 27th, Kaduna at 29th, Adamawa at 30th and Osun at 32nd.

The report identified weak domestic revenue mobilisation, rising expenditure commitments and debt-related vulnerabilities as major challenges confronting several states.

It specifically raised concerns about Kaduna’s growing debt burden and Sokoto’s poor performance in revenue generation and spending on critical development sectors.

On revenue composition, the report noted that Enugu’s impressive IGR growth was largely driven by non-tax receipts, which accounted for 90.79 per cent of the absolute increase, raising questions about the sustainability of its revenue expansion.

Similarly, Yobe and Ebonyi remained constrained by weak domestic revenue generation, recording IGR of N13.35bn and N21.9bn, respectively.

The report also highlighted the continued dependence of state governments on Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) transfers.

While Lagos generated total revenue of N2.68tn, with significant contributions from its internally generated revenue, FAAC transfers accounted for approximately 90 per cent of Akwa Ibom’s recurrent revenue, 86.47 per cent in Anambra and 82.90 per cent in Abia.

In Kano, statutory transfers represented 79.28 per cent of recurrent revenue, underscoring the limited progress made by many states towards fiscal independence.

On expenditure, Lagos recorded a 33.24 per cent increase in total spending to N3.16tn, while Oyo’s expenditure rose by 118.71 per cent to N978.64bn.

Enugu’s expenditure increased by 84.80 per cent to N880.57bn, while Abia recorded a 44.37 per cent rise to N458.95bn.

However, BudgIT warned that the rapid expansion of government spending in some states could undermine fiscal discipline, particularly where expenditure growth outpaces revenue generation.

Lagos also recorded operating expenses of N1.29tn, up 23.89 per cent, while Oyo’s operating costs increased by 88.85 per cent to N372.68bn.

In Abia, operating expenses nearly doubled to N126.68bn, driven partly by a 197.07 per cent increase in overhead costs to N70.87bn.

Consequently, the state’s IGR covered only 53.56 per cent of its operating expenses in 2025, compared with 64.28 per cent in 2024.

On capital expenditure, Lagos increased spending by 46.69 per cent to N1.58tn, while Enugu more than doubled its capital outlay to N693.88bn.

Akwa Ibom’s capital expenditure rose by approximately 85 per cent to N970.83bn, while Oyo more than doubled its capital spending to N423bn.

Despite the increases, BudgIT stressed that higher capital expenditure should not automatically be interpreted as improved development, emphasising the need to assess project execution, spending priorities and benefits to citizens.

On debt sustainability, Lagos recorded a total debt stock of approximately N2.90tn at the end of 2025, while Ogun’s debt rose to N538.92bn, making it the fourth most indebted state in the assessment.

Enugu’s debt increased by 18.98 per cent to N300.95bn, alongside a fiscal deficit of N110.95bn.

Conversely, Abia and Anambra reduced their total debt stocks by 8.86 per cent and 15.49 per cent, respectively.

The report also identified foreign currency exposure as a major risk, accounting for 76.06 per cent of Abia’s debt, 92.73 per cent of Anambra’s and 93.48 per cent of Ondo’s total debt.

Osun spent N100.17bn on debt servicing, representing 28.60 per cent of its total revenue, while Ebonyi’s debt service obligations stood at N42.51bn, equivalent to 15.99 per cent of revenue.

Ebonyi’s debt servicing costs were almost twice its IGR, while the state also reported N43.32bn in contractor arrears.

Commenting on the findings, BudgIT’s Head of Research and Policy Advisory, Engr. Adejoke Akinbode, said increased public revenue presented an opportunity for states to accelerate development but stressed that fiscal performance should be measured by the quality of spending.

She said governments must demonstrate that additional resources were translating into better healthcare, improved education, productive infrastructure and essential services that improve citizens’ living conditions.

The 2026 edition introduced a revised assessment methodology, allocating 40 per cent to revenue performance, 30 per cent to fiscal viability, 15 per cent to debt sustainability and 15 per cent to spending in critical sectors.

The critical-sector assessment covers agriculture, health, education and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), with emphasis on actual expenditure and budget implementation.

BudgIT urged state governments to strengthen domestic revenue institutions, adopt realistic revenue forecasts, improve budget credibility and prioritise development-oriented investments.

It also called for greater transparency and accountability in public spending, warning against expanding administrative costs at the expense of productive investments.

The organisation said the ultimate measure of fiscal performance should be the extent to which public resources improve citizens’ welfare rather than the volume of allocations or government expenditure.