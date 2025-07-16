Lagos tops 2025 pSPI rankings, sets benchmark for other states

LAGOS State has emerged as the leading performer in the 2025 edition of the Philips Consulting Limited State Performance Index (pSPI), reinforcing its status as Nigeria’s economic powerhouse and a pacesetter in governance, public service delivery and innovative policy implementation.

The annual index, now in its second year, has become a trusted barometer for measuring sub-national performance and development across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The 2025 report marked a significant shift from its 2024 predecessor. This year’s edition adopted a more data-driven and outcome-focused methodology, replacing perception-heavy assessments with objective metrics that prioritise measurable progress and impact.

This evolution, according to the report, signals a maturing framework for sub-national accountability and a growing expectation for evidence-based leadership across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Lagos State topped the rankings across several critical areas, particularly Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), where it outpaced all other states.

Its dominance was expected, given the state’s position as the nation’s commercial hub, home to thriving ports, a robust private sector, and dynamic infrastructure.

“Lagos is the economic nerve centre of the country,” said Mr. Victor Mba, Head of International Development at Philips Consulting’s Abuja office.

“Its ports alone, and the activities around importation and logistics, are enough to drive revenue. But what’s key is that Lagos has provided a functional platform for private sector growth. That’s what sustains this momentum.”

The state’s ability to leverage these assets into sustainable revenue and service delivery earned it the highest score in the index’s 5-star rating system.

Ogun State followed closely behind Lagos in IGR performance, reflecting the region’s rising industrial capacity and successful economic partnerships with the private sector.

The report also celebrated states taking bold steps toward innovation and reform. Jigawa, for example, earned praise for establishing a “one-stop-shop” investment hub that simplifies bureaucratic processes for investors.

“You don’t need to go to different ministries for permits. Everything is done in one place,” Mba explained.

Edo State was previously recognized for digitizing its entire public service structure, offering responsive communication channels, and training civil servants to engage effectively with digital platforms.

“It’s one of the few states with a functional government domain address,” Mba noted, referencing Edo’s progress in governance technology.

Some of the most remarkable improvements came from states that were previously at the lower end of the rankings.