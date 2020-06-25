Lagos to review State Power Sector Reform Law 2018

The Lagos State Government has called for submission of position papers and comments from various stakeholders to review the State Power Sector Reform Law of 2018.

Mr Olalere Odusote, Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, in a statement on Wednesday, said that the law would be reviewed to drive investments into the energy sector in Lagos.

Odusote said that the law would be reviewed to ensure that all Lagosians had access to reliable energy.

He said that access to reliable and affordable electricity was critical to economic growth, social development and achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

The commissioner said that enabling electricity regulations were key requirements for achieving access to reliable electricity.

He noted that the Lagos State Power Sector Law was enacted in 2018 to support the development of the electricity sector.

According to him, a review of the legislation is necessary to strengthen the ministry’s mandate to develop sustainable energy strategies, policies and creation of enabling environment to attract investments.

”To this end, we hereby invite relevant stakeholders and the general public to submit position papers and comments, stating the desired reviews and implications of such reviews to improve access to reliable electricity in Lagos,” he said.

Odusote urged stakeholders to share electricity sector policies that would promote access to sustainable electricity in the state.

The commissioner further advised that submissions for comments must be made on or before July 3.

”A public hearing will be scheduled shortly after receipt of the submissions and interested stakeholders will be required to register to attend,” Odustote said.

In the statement, all contributions should be forwarded to the following email addresses: memr@lagosstate.gov.ng, Iseriki@lagosstate.gov.ng, williams.ololade@lagosstate.gov.ng, and uojemeni@lagosstate.gov.ng.

NAN

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

No NEC Meeting Will Hold On Thursday ― Ajimobi-Led APC Faction

Senator Abiola Ajimobi-led faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday dismissed reports that a meeting of the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) will hold at the Presidential Villa on Thursday… Read Full Story

Edo Poll: INEC Worried Over Conflicting Court Orders, Litigations

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed worry at the spate of litigations, conflicting court orders ahead of the Edo State governorship poll, warning that such was harmful to the smooth conduct of primaries and the September 19 poll at large… Read Full Story

Ghanaian President Apologises Over Demolition Of Nigeria’s High Commission Building

President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana on Tuesday spoke with President Muhammadu Buhari, expressing his sincere apology for the demolition of a building on the premises of Nigerian High Commission in Accra… Read Full Story

APC, PDP Scramble For Yoruba Land

THERE is a gradual buildup to replicatiing the 2003 scenario that existed in the South-West. It will be recalled that the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from May 29, 1999, had mustered all resources towards routing the Alliance for Democracy (AD), the main opposition party from Yoruba land. Leading the PDP forces … Read Full Story

If Igbo Don’t Get Presidency In 2023… —Ezeife

I want to restate my position clearly. Nobody will just dash anybody the presidency. As it is, there is a rotation for north/south. So far, the north has dominated the presidency. But it has come to the south too. The west from the south has produced president. The South-South from the south has produced president… Read Full Story

Alleged Pension Fraud: EFCC Opposes Maina’s Plea For Bail As Ndume Stands As Surety

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Tuesday, opposed the application by the former chairman of the Pension Reformed Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, for further variation of his bail terms granted him by the Federal High Court, Abuja… Read Full Story

Why It Is Difficult To Get Justice For Rape Victims

The business of getting justice and relief for rape victims is a collaborative one that requires the concerted of medical practitioners, psychologists, law enforcement officers, legal practitioners, social welfare department, media and non-governmental bodies who must be willing to work together on cases to ensure… Read Full Story

LAWMA Highway Sweepers Down Tools Over Unpaid Three Months Salary

The Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) highway sweepers have embarked on strike over the non-payment of their three months salaries… Read Full Story

Reviewing Oil And Gas Industry Content Development Act (Amendment) Bill

On December 18, 2019, the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act (Amendment Bill 2020) was read for the second time in the Senate. Leading the debate on the Bill on May 19, during its second reading, sponsor of the bill, Teslim Folarin, explained that it seeks to amend 38 sections of the extant Act while… Read Full Story

Police Rescue 300 Workers Locked Inside Kano Rice Factory

The Nigeria Police force has rescued 300 people they say were locked in a rice-processing factory and forced to work throughout a coronavirus lockdown BBC reports… Read Full Story

How To Be A Successful Young Woman

EVERY young woman wants to be a success in her personal and professional lives. But the path to success can be tricky and navigating it requires that you be proactive in several aspects of your life. But with some dedication and by following some key tips, you will pave the way to personal and professional success… Read Full Story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE