Lagos to renovate 15 jetties, one terminal for waterways transport

The Managing Director of the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Mr Damilola Emmanuel has disclosed that the agency is renovating 15 jetties and one terminal in a bid to ensure delivery of water transportation services across the states.

The LASWA boss made this disclosure known to newsmen during a briefing held in Lagos on Friday.

Emmanuel explained that 60 percent of the renovated jetties are almost ready for operation.

According to the LASWA MD, “We are rehabilitating 15 jetties and one terminal across the state. We currently have 60 percent of them almost ready.

“We have seen over the years 90 per cent compliance of life jackets on the waterways.

“Life jacket is a lifesaver and that is why water transportation is the safest mode of transportation.”

The LASWA boss also revealed that the agency has commenced the annual clearing and removal of water hyacinth across Jetties and terminals in the State.

He explained that pegging and clearing of the Water Hyacinth have commenced at areas with very high infestation and impact on navigation.

“Water hyacinth is a problematic invasive species that creates serious impediment to smooth navigation on the Waterways during its season. It obstructs the free flow of ferry traffic on the state inland waterways.

“Therefore LASWA alongside other state MDA’s and federal agencies are collaborating and have mobilised adequate labour force and machinery to commence clearing of the stubborn weed immediately,” the LASWA boss explained.

The LASWA General Manager added that the first phase of the project is pegging down the water hyacinth to curtail its movement and infestation across ferry channels, followed by a proper clearing of the aquatic weed using both manual labour and weed harvesting machines.

“This effort in no doubt will mitigate the occasional damage of boat engines caused by this floating aquatic plant and will eliminate delays in travel time while promoting the use of water transport as a viable alternative that is safe, fast, and secure,” Emmanuel stated.

He reiterated the state government’s commitment towards improving safety standards and procedures of the state inland waterways so as to achieve the safety of all Waterways users. He advised boat captains to always drive with caution during this season while soliciting maximum cooperation of all stakeholders.

