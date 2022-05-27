Lagos to host maiden National Transport Technology Conference

The Lagos State Government has announced plans to host the maiden edition of the National Transport Technology Conference and Exhibition, (NTTCE) scheduled to hold between June 7 and 8.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde disclosed this on Monday at a media briefing held in Alausa, Ikeja.

He said the two-day event organised by the NTCF, under the aegis of the Federal Ministry of Transportation, will feature transport technology and investment opportunities in line with the world’s best practices.

He affirmed that key decision-makers, experts and operators in the road, rail, water and air transport sectors will be in attendance to discuss the current and emerging trends in the smart transportation infrastructure in order to adopt and implement these emerging trends in the Nigerian transportation space.

Oladeinde further explained that deliberations would also be geared towards improving efficiency and sustainability of transport technology solutions in Nigeria, adding that other tropical issues will be clearly highlighted including traffic congestion, parking problems and environmental pollution, which will be critically analysed at the event.

Expressing optimism, the Lagos Transport Commissioner averred that the coming together under the umbrella of nationwide Transport Commissioners will give a better avenue for seamless implementation of resolutions reached at the conference.





He stated that leading manufacturers and providers of transport technology solutions would showcase latest future-proved transport technology solutions at this first of its kind transport fair as well as a gala and industry award night to wrap up the two-day event.

“Such technologically driven transportation modems that will achieve Smart Nigeria can only be arrived at through a well-researched plan and implementation’ Oladeinde averred. Present at the Briefing, the Executive Secretary, Nigeria Transportation Commissioners Forum, Mrs Chinwe Uwaegbute stated that Lagos State was chosen as the host state for the maiden edition of the NTTCE because of its well-structured strategic transport policies and management which placed her ahead of other states of the federation.

She said transport, as the global economic hub, is needed to be strategically positioned to achieve seamless integration of land, rail, and water transportation in all the states in Nigeria, adding that the Conference is well planned to achieve this and many more through the National Transport Commissioners Forum.

In his closing remarks, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Transportation, MrKamarOlowoshago noted that Lagos State has always played the leading roles in the actualization of progressive policies that support infrastructural development.

He urged transport Stakeholders to be on the lookout for resolutions that would be reached at the end of the two-day conference.

