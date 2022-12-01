Lagos to create vehicle parking lanes in Lekki, Ikoyi, others

The Lagos State Parking Authority (LASPA) has revealed plans to create additional Vehicle Parking Lane Markings in selected locations across the State, reiterating that all efforts by the Authority are geared towards improving the parking system of the State.

Speaking on the planned initiative recently in Ikeja, the General Manager of LASPA, Mrs. Adebisi Adelabu stated that the vehicle parking lane mark exercise will commence on Monday, 28th November, 2022, adding that designated streets within Surulere, Ikoyi, Lekki, Obalende, Ikeja and Victoria Island axis of the State will experience this development as the Authority is set to improve street parking from 2023.

Adelabu noted that the Parking Lane Markings will further guide motorists and pedestrians on appropriate parking regulations and spaces, minimise indiscriminate parking, confusion and uncertainty while conveying a range of information to residents on parking procedures within each specified environment.

According to her, the lane markings will also include special consideration for people living with disabilities and signposts for parking directives, among other features.

The General Manager, however, solicited the understanding of residents within the locations who might be affected by any inconvenience the process might cause, assuring that the government is working rigorously in regulating and improving the parking culture as part of its Traffic Management and Transportation Agenda to ensure parking is convenient, safe and secure across the state.

Recall the Authority had recently unveiled plans to begin full implementation of parking policy in the second quarter of Y2023 and has continued to sensitise the public on the need to embrace the parking culture as the Authority is instituting an ideal parking system for all residents.